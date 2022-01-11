Alexander Hamilton sentenced for sexual abuse of a juvenile

Jan. 11—PRINCETON — A circuit court judge handed down the maximum sentence Monday in the case of a Princeton man who had pleaded guilty last November 2021 to first-degree sexual abuse involving a female juvenile.

Alexander Duane Hamilton Sr., 50, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sentencing. Hamilton pleaded guilty Nov. 1, 2021 to first-degree sexual abuse, which carries a possible term of five to 25 years in prison. He indicted by the February 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.

Hamilton's attorney, Ward Morgan, said that his client had been incarcerated for most of his adult life and asked the court to show some leniency. Morgan said that Hamiliton had never received drug counseling, and "drugs seem to be at the root of his extensive legal problems," and asked that he be sent to a drug rehabilitation facility rather than Mt. Olive Penitentiary.

Morgan also said the Hamilton had accepted responsibility for his actions.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeiffer argued against leniency for Hamilton and said that the nature of his offense, sexually molesting a female juvenile, was "vile." He asked Judge Wills to impose the maximum sentence available in order to protect the public.

Wills said that he had reviewed Hamilton's presentencing report and agreed with the state that he was not entitled to any leniency. His criminal record goes back to 1989.

Wills sentenced Hamilton to the maximum term of five to 25 years. Hamilton was also placed under supervised provision for 50 years after being released from prison. He will be required to register for life as a sex offender.

"I believe you should always be under supervision," Wills said.

Under the West Virginia Code, the sentence of five to 25 years is imposed when the person violating this provision is 18 years or older than the victim, and the victim is younger than 12 years old.

During a forensic interview by Child Protect, the juvenile said that Hamilton had touched her privates. When Wills asked Pfeiffer at Hamilton's plea hearing what the state's case would have been if there had been trial, Pfeiffer said that the victim had described how Hamilton "groped" her privates.

The victim described and demonstrated the acts by using dolls during the forensic interview, according to a report filed by Trooper R.L. Jones of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

Hamilton was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver pending transfer to the West Virginia Department of Corrections.

