Alexander Johnson sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison for Manslaughter.

This week in St. Johns County, defendant Alexander Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison for Manslaughter.

Action News Jax first told you back In November 2021, that Police arrested Alexander Reece Johnson, 18, as Johnson was behind a deadly shooting at the Voco hotel in historic St. Augustine.

Johnson told St. Augustine Police Detectives that he fatally shot the victim in the head while “playing” with a gun inside a hotel room.

The case was investigated by the St. Augustine Police Department.

Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton successfully prosecuted the case for the State. The Honorable Lee Smith presided over the case and pronounced sentence.

