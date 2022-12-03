Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine allegedly wants to continue the war that Russia started against it, and fears that the war may continue "to either the last Ukrainian, or the last Pole, or the last mercenary."

Source: Lukashenko at a meeting with Shoigu, Belarusian state agency BelTA

Quote from Lukashenko: "I am not going to scare anyone here. Neither are you. Everybody is already overly scared today. If they want our region to live peacefully, without looking at those across the ocean, both Russia and Belarus are ready for this.

If they want to fight to either the last Ukrainian, or the last Pole, or the last mercenary, well, this is their right to do so. However, neither I nor our special services see that they are ready for full-fledged negotiations and for any reasonable agreement. In our view, they want to continue the war. Well, then the special operation will not stop. You probably know it better than me.

We met today to exchange opinions. Belarusians will do everything they must according to our agreement. No doubt about it."

Details: Lukashenko also noted that both Russian and Belarusian officers train the military personnel of the two countries.

"I think the Belarusian Defence Minister has already briefed you on the situation in Belarus, on the training and combat coordination of Belarusian and Russian units deployed in Belarus. I should say we have approached this matter very seriously. Both your officers and ours train Belarusian and Russian soldiers, so that, if necessary, our defenders of the Union State could repel any aggression. Here I am talking about everything we need including medical kits, uniforms and weapons. There are no divisions: we are a single group of forces, a single army. We are getting ready today. Everybody knows about it. We are not hiding it. In today's world it is impossible to hide such things." the self-proclaimed President of Belarus said.

At the same time, he assures that neither Russia nor Belarus allegedly want war, although the Russian Federation, with the support of Belarus, has been waging a full-scale war in Ukraine since 24 February.

