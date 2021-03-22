Alexander Monson: Kenyan police to face murder trial over death of British aristocrat

Adrian Blomfield
·4 min read
Alexander Monson died in police custody
Alexander Monson died in police custody

The parents of a young British aristocrat allegedly beaten to death in a Kenyan police cell nine years ago spoke of their relief on Monday after a court ruled that a preliminary case had been established against the officers accused of his murder.

Handing down the most significant ruling yet in a trial that has dragged on for 26 months, a Kenyan judge told the four policemen charged with killing Alexander Monson, son and heir to the 12th Baron Monson, that they would now have to prove they were uninvolved in his death.

For Mr Monson’s mother Hilary, present in court, and her former husband Nicholas, waiting at the end of a telephone in Britain, the ruling was both an emotional and crucial moment in their long and often lonely quest to discover the truth of what happened to their son.

Under Kenyan law, once the prosecution has wrapped up its case, the presiding judge will rule whether a prima facie case has been made.

The police officers claimed the son and heir to the 12th Baron Monson died of a drug overdose&#xa0; - Katie G. Nelson
The police officers claimed the son and heir to the 12th Baron Monson died of a drug overdose - Katie G. Nelson

Had Justice Erick Ogolla, the presiding judge, ruled that the prosecution had failed to do so, the case would have collapsed. Instead, he made it clear that the four defendants - Naftali Chege, Charles Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba - had a case to answer.

“The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arrested in good health,” Justice Ogolla told a court room in the coastal city of Mombasa.

For both Mr Monson’s parents, the judges’ words were a cause for grim satisfaction but not for celebration. After so many delays in the trial, both have learned that every breakthrough in their quest for justice is usually followed by months more frustration.

“It’s certainly a relief,” Lord Monson said. “The case could have been dismissed, which would have been absolutely dreadful.

“I think we are all exhausted — the process has been so enervating - but we have to soldier on; we’ve just got to get there, It is hard on all the family, but for Hilary, who is in locus near where Alexander was killed, it has doubled the pain.”

Hilary Monson has waged a battle with her ex-husband to uncover the truth - Katie G. Nelson
Hilary Monson has waged a battle with her ex-husband to uncover the truth - Katie G. Nelson

Present at every hearing in the long inquest into her son’s death and the trial that followed it, the strain yesterday was clear after she stumbled as she rose to her feet at the end of the four-hour ruling.

“I think it was a mixture of anxiety and emotion after trying to catch the key words the judge was saying,” she said. “Nonetheless, it is a very, very significant moment, a step forward, one that has taken a while. Now we have to wait for the verdict.”

Justice Ogolla said that hearings in the trial would resume on 11 May, almost exactly nine years after Mrs Monson travelled hundreds of miles from the Kenyan capital Nairobi to the coastal resort of Diani on hearing of her son’s arrest for alleged cannabis possession — only to find him handcuffed to a hospital bed, dying.

Hours earlier, family friends who had gone to Diani police station expecting to bail out the 28-year-old found him convulsing and unconscious on the floor of the building’s reception and insisted that he be taken to hospital.

The Monsons’ quest to discover what happened to their son was met with endless obfuscation. Police insisted that Alexander Monson, arrested outside a nightclub on suspicion of smoking a joint of cannabis, had died of a drugs overdose.

Alexander Monson timeline
Alexander Monson timeline

They later explained away bruises to the back of his head and his arm, saying they had been caused by his cellmates carrying his unconscious figure and then dropping him on his head. Bruises to his groin were probably caused by “vigorous oral sex”, they added.

In 2018, however — against all expectations — an inquest ruled that Mr Monson had been killed by deliberately inflicted blunt force trauma and recommended murder charges against the four officers on duty in the police station where he was brought after his arrest.

Although a trial began in January of the following year, it has been beset by delays.

Although there is still no end in sight to the trial, lawyers representing the Monson family said that Justice Ogolla’s ruling had made a guilty verdict much more likely.

“The judge ruled that Alexander’s injuries must have occurred at the police station,” said Alfred Olaba, Lord Monson’s barrister. “The accused now have to come up with a reasonable explanation as to how those injuries happened.

“Given the evidence that has been adduced, short of a miracle, I’m not sure what kind of case they can present to avoid a guilty verdict.”

Recommended Stories

  • 2-year-old girl run over while playing in family’s driveway, Texas police say

    “This was purely just a tragic accident.”

  • 'The light of hope': Japanese same-sex couple overjoyed by marriage ruling

    Jenny and Narumi wept for happiness last week when a Japanese court ruled that barring same-sex marriages was unconstitutional, a decision that allowed them to move a step closer to a legal marriage and starting a family. The ruling by the Sapporo district court, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, was a major symbolic victory in Japan, the only country in the Group of Seven major nations to not fully recognise same-sex partnerships. For Jenny and Narumi, who plan on a life together and have held a non-legally binding marriage ceremony, it was much more personal.

  • Letters to the Editor: California government is broken. That's why Newsom should be recalled

    Homelessness is up, Sacramento paid out billions in fraudulent jobless claims, and businesses are leaving. Newsom should be recalled, says a reader.

  • Biden says he will take trip to southern border 'at some point'

    The President comments on border 'crisis,' quickly answers reporter questions outside the White House on Sunday.

  • South China Sea dispute: Huge Chinese 'fishing fleet' alarms Philippines

    The Philippines asks China to withdraw more than 200 ships from disputed waters in the South China Sea.

  • The weight lifting rep range rule is a myth - here's how you should work out to build muscle and strength

    Traditional gym lore says sets of 3-7 reps build strength, 8-12 builds muscle, and 12+ is endurance training or "toning." But this isn't true.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward reining in unions in property rights case

    Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared ready to further curb the power of organized labor in the United States by rolling back a decades-old California regulation that lets union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employer's consent. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, appeared sympathetic during more than an hour of oral arguments toward an appeal by two fruit companies in the most populous U.S. state seeking to halt enforcement of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board regulation, which has been in place since 1975. The justices wrestled over how far they should go in bolstering the property rights of owners.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Orlando Bloom jokes that he and Katy Perry don't have 'enough' sex now that they're parents

    The "Lord of the Rings" actor and the "Firework" singer welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August.

  • Jeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

    We'll take unlikely — and controversial — Jeopardy! hosts for $1,000. Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for hosting The Dr. Oz Show, will step in as guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting on Monday. He's the latest in a series of temporary guest hosts the show has been bringing in since Alex Trebek's death, but let's just say fans aren't exactly thrilled with the pick. After all, Oz has been slammed for "promoting quack treatments and cures," as a group of doctors wrote in a 2015 letter to Columbia University, and in 2014, a study found that "medical research either didn't substantiate — or flat out contradicted — more than half of Oz's recommendations," The Washington Post reported. So when Oz was tapped for Jeopardy! last month, some users on the show's subreddit immediately declared they'd be skipping his episodes, with one fan blasting Oz as a "charlatan champion of pseudoscience" in a highly-upvoted comment. In February, The Ringer also heard from Jeopardy! champions who were none too pleased with the selection, with four-game winner Lindsey Shultz saying, "When you've made your career in the popular media by at best conveying confidence in unproven remedies — and at worst implicitly causing your audience to doubt the process the rest of us live by and have been at wit's end trying to defend for a full calendar — I'm not sure a show based around facts is the best place for you." Ahead of Oz's first episode, a Reddit thread on Monday was devoted to the question of whether fans should tune in. Some said they'd still watch to support the contestants despite opposing Oz as host, while others said they'll tune out to register their disdain for the pick. Jeopardy! hasn't yet announced who will take over for Trebek permanently. But after this backlash, producers may have just ensured whomever they pick will receive a warm reception among fans — if only because they're not Dr. Oz. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefits5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

    The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday. The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more informationLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • 'Jersey Shore' star JWoww posted a barefaced selfie and said she'd 'rather be old and ugly' than edit all her photos

    JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, posted an unedited selfie and an edited version. "Seriously, don't do this crap to your pics," she wrote.

  • Here are the 10 U.S. counties that have had the biggest increase in Asian residents

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Phillies star Bryce Harper looked like a little leaguer at a gas station in full uniform

    Bryce Harper drove to the game in his uniform but needed to stop for some gas.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff steps down

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff has stepped down after less than a year in the role. Catherine St-Laurent, who previously held senior roles at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, started working for Harry and Meghan in April 2020. As well as acting as the couple's chief of staff, she was also the executive director of their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation. A spokesman for the Sussexes confirmed that the Montreal-born mother-of-two will transition to an "advisory" role and be replaced by James Holt, the couple's UK spokesman. It comes after Harry and Meghan appointed Ben Browning as Archewell's head of content to "work closely with Netflix and Spotify", with whom the couple signed multi-million dollar deals last year. It means the two most powerful people in the Sussexes' top team are now both white males, despite the couple having voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity in the Royal family. A statement issued on behalf of Archewell made clear that it would also be advised by Invisible Hand, "a female-led, diverse team" based in New York and run by Genevieve Roth. Toya Holness, the global press secretary for Archewell, said: "Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organisation. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as executive director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."