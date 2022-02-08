Alexander Vindman connects Jan. 6 insurrection to efforts to silence impeachment testimony
- Alexander VindmanRetired United States Army officer, diplomat, and national security officer
- Donald Trump45th President of the United States
Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whose role as a whistleblower spurred the first impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump in 2019, tells Yahoo News that he sees a direct connection between efforts by the Trump White House to discredit his testimony and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to a lawsuit filed by Vindman against several associates of the former president, the former National Security Council Director for European Affairs faced unlawful retaliation for his role in the impeachment proceedings.