Alexander Vindman resigns from Army citing 'bullying' from Trump for impeachment testimony

WASHINGTON – The Army officer who testified in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry announced Wednesday he will resign from the military, citing intimidation from the White House.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman had seen his promotion to colonel delayed this summer, a hold-up that some viewed as retaliation for his impeachment testimony. Vindman testified that he was alarmed by Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to open investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had business interests in the country.

That conversation triggered Trump's impeachment, and Vindman became a star witness in the House Democrats' probe.

Vindman cited "bullying, intimidation and retaliation" by Trump in explaining his decision to retire, according to a statement from his lawyer David Pressman.

"After more than 21 years of military service, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is retiring today after it has been made clear that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited," Pressman said.

"Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career."

He said Vindman chose to put the interests of his country ahead of his own.

"LTC Vindman’s patriotism has cost him his career. Today our country loses a devoted soldier, but it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure it does not lose the values he represents," the lawyer said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., moved last week to block over 1,100 military promotions until the Pentagon promised not to interfere in Vindman's promotion to colonel. The Illinois Democrat, an Iraq War veteran who lost both her legs after her helicopter was shot down in 2004, demanded that Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirm "in writing that he did not, or will not block" Vindman's "expected and deserved" promotion to colonel.

Vindman was among several aides who listened to Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky.At the time, Vindman was a Ukraine expert serving on the National Security Council, and during last fall's impeachment probe, he told lawmakers that he viewed Trump's request to Ukraine as "improper."

“It was inappropriate,” Vindman said during his high-profile hearing last fall. “It was improper for the president to request, to demand an investigation into a political opponent, especially a foreign power where there is at best dubious belief that this could be an impartial investigation and that this would have significant implications if it became public knowledge.”

After Trump's acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, Vindman was escorted from the White House by security guards. Trump had railed against the officer on Twitter, calling him "insubordinate."

The Army had reassigned Vindman to a base outside Washington as he prepared to attend the War College for officers being groomed for promotion. His decision to resign was first reported by CNN.

Trump said Vindman would be subject to a military investigation after his testimony, saying the officer “did a lot of bad things.”

But Pentagon officials maintained that Vindman would not face retribution for his testimony about the phone call. In February, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Vindman was scheduled to complete his assignment in Washington and head to War College in the fall.

“There is no investigation into him,” McCarthy said.

The Army had no immediate comment on Vindman’s decision to retire.

In his Nov. 19 testimony, Vindman said he realized he was taking a risk in coming forward but believed he would be “fine” because of the protections afforded in a democracy. He recalled his father’s decision to flee the Soviet Union in search of a better life.