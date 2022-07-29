Alexander Wells pleads guilty to murder, avoids possible death penalty

Alexander Wells, the defendant in a capital murder case, has avoided a possible death penalty by entering a guilty plea.

Wells was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, unclassified felonies, with a specification of a murder victim under the age of 13 (a capital offense); one count of murder, an unclassified felony; and one count of involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony after being indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on June1, 2021.

Additionally he faced charges for two counts of felonious assault and endangering children, second-degree felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

As previously reported, Wells was accused of causing serious physical injuries that claimed the life of 4-year-old Emrys Pyle. Pyle was assaulted and died as a result of what doctors described as major blunt trauma.

A three week capital murder trial in which the death penalty was being requested was set to begin on Sept. 26, but Wells plead guilty on July 11, to murder and felonious assault. He also plead guilty in a separate case against him with of failure to register as a sex offender and received a prison sentence of 20 years to life.

Wells must serve at least 20 years of his sentence before he can be considered for parole. If he paroled he will have to register as a violent offender.

Shelby Stormes, Pyle's mother, is a co-defendant in the case. She entered a negotiated plea agreement last October that required her to testify against Wells during his trial.

Stormes plead guilty to two counts of endangering children, third-degree felonies, and one count of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

She was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17, but a motion requesting the sentence be advance with made by Attorney Beau Williams and the sentencing is now scheduled for Aug. 29.

Stormes remains incarcerated at the Guernsey County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The charges against both Wells and Stormes alleges the offenses occurred between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 7, 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Wells pleads guilty to murder, avoids possible death penalty