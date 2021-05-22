Is Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) A High Quality Stock To Own?
Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).
Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexander's is:
27% = US$55m ÷ US$203m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).
The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.
Does Alexander's Have A Good Return On Equity?
By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As you can see in the graphic below, Alexander's has a higher ROE than the average (5.2%) in the REITs industry.
That is a good sign. Bear in mind, a high ROE doesn't always mean superior financial performance. Aside from changes in net income, a high ROE can also be the outcome of high debt relative to equity, which indicates risk. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Alexander's by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.
Why You Should Consider Debt When Looking At ROE
Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. That will make the ROE look better than if no debt was used.
Alexander's' Debt And Its 27% ROE
It appears that Alexander's makes extensive use of debt to improve its returns, because it has an alarmingly high debt to equity ratio of 5.67. So although the company has an impressive ROE, the company might not have been able to achieve this without the significant use of debt.
Conclusion
Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. In our books, the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. If two companies have the same ROE, then I would generally prefer the one with less debt.
But ROE is just one piece of a bigger puzzle, since high quality businesses often trade on high multiples of earnings. It is important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth -- and how much investment is required going forward. So you might want to take a peek at this data-rich interactive graph of forecasts for the company.
Of course Alexander's may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have high ROE and low debt.
