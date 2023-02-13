Alexander's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Alexander's Inc. (ALX) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Paramus, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $20.6 million, or $4.03 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $13.2 million, or $2.57 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $53 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $87.1 million, or $16.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $205.8 million.

The company's shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALX

