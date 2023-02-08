Is Alexanderwerk Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:ALX) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Alexanderwerk's (FRA:ALX) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Alexanderwerk's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Alexanderwerk

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexanderwerk is:

22% = €4.2m ÷ €19m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alexanderwerk's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Alexanderwerk has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. As you might expect, the 5.7% net income decline reported by Alexanderwerk doesn't bode well with us. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Alexanderwerk's performance with the industry and found thatAlexanderwerk's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.9% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Alexanderwerk's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alexanderwerk Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alexanderwerk's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Alexanderwerk visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Alexanderwerk has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Summary

In total, it does look like Alexanderwerk has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Alexanderwerk's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Siemens Healthineers First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Siemens Healthineers ( ETR:SHL ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €5.08b (flat on 1Q 2022...

  • Idorsia Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Idorsia ( VTX:IDIA ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CHF97.1m (up 175% from FY 2021). Net loss...

  • Shareholders in Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that...

  • These Philly sports teams have given us a lot of fun over the past 40 years

    What was your favorite team? Was it the World Series champions? Was it the Super Bowl team? What about the Union this year? We've had lots of good ones!

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Audeara Limited's...

  • Siemens (ETR:SIE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €4.25

    Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:SIE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...

  • Millions face threat of flooding from glacial lakes

    Just four countries account for half of the total population at risk of catastrophic flooding.

  • K-Pop Pioneer Jumps After Founder Objects to Kakao Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of SM Entertainment Co. surged to the highest on record after the K-pop agency’s founder and largest shareholder vowed to block a sale of new shares to internet giant Kakao Corp. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Withou

  • Game Recap: Knicks 102, Magic 98

    The Knicks defeated the Magic, 102-98. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 25 points and five assists for the Knicks, while Julius Randle added 22 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists in the victory. Paolo Banchero tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Magic in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 30-26 on the season, while the Magic fall to 22-33.

  • Adani Group Shares Extend Gain as Traders Await Earnings Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of most Adani Group companies rose, extending their rebound from a selloff that has erased more than $100 billion from the Indian conglomerate’s market value. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback:

  • Biden Condemns 'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack In Call To Fight Hate And Extremism

    The attack on the then-House speaker's husband “never should have happened," President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, other Republicans spar with Biden over Social Security, Medicare

    President Joe Biden received so many boos over Social Security and Medicare from Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene that he went off script.

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 12 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to explore some of Ken Fisher’s top dividend stock picks, you can go to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor, author, and philanthropist. He […]

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Continues to Burn

    In two weeks Adani Group has lost more than $118 billion in market value, more than half its market capitalization.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.