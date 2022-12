Reuters

Corporate America is starting to feel the chill of a looming recession as top executives from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Walmart Inc and United Airlines paint a grim economic picture for the coming year. The U.S. Federal Reserve's relentless war on inflation, which is at a multi-decade high, through aggressive rate hikes is roiling the economy and forcing companies to lower their earnings forecasts and rein in expenses. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a "mild to hard recession" next year as a slowing economy and runaway inflation hurt consumer spending, while Scott Kirby, his counterpart at United Airlines, has flagged plateauing demand for air travel, indicating "pre-recessionary behavior," in their interviews with CNBC this week.