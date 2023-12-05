Alexandria board adopts statewide police deadly force policy

Dec. 5—ALEXANDRIA — All law enforcement agencies in Indiana are required to adopt Indiana's new "Statewide Uniform Deadly Force Policy," and the Alexandria police are no exception.

Police Chief Michael Montgomery requested that the Alexandria's Board of Works officially adopt the policy, which it did Monday.

The policy was established by the Law Enforcement Training Board in November 2022 and will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, according to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy's website.

However, Montgomery said the Jan. 1 date could change and revisions in the statewide policy could be made as late as Dec. 18.

The policy was discussed during a Zoom meeting Monday with Indiana Law Enforcement Academy representatives.

"One of the questions was, 'How do you expect us to train every police officer in the State of Indiana from the 18th of December to January 1?'" Montgomery said.

State academy representatives responded by saying the deadline might be extended to March.

Should the policy be revised, Montgomery said, he would bring it to the board for a second approval.

The deadly force edict was one of two related policies adopted by the state in 2022. The other was a uniform police pursuit policy, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, according to the academy.

