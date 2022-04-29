Alexandria Council President Davidson wants deputies, troopers to help APD

With no one from Mayor Jeff Hall's administration present, Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson had an open floor Wednesday during a special meeting to fire the latest salvo over staffing of the city's police department.

Davidson sees a simple solution to filling 42 open officer positions within the Alexandria Police Department — "Ask for help."

She would like Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers to fill those spots so the city's nine zones are fully staffed, discounting as "mathematically impossible" the city's assertion that the zones are staffed.

She said the positions already are funded.

Council members have asked at past meetings and in writing for specifics, though, and Davidson criticized Hall's administration when it became apparent no one was going to attend. All council members, except District 1 member Reddex Washington, were present.

Washington was in Baton Rouge at a legislative event.

Davidson had called the public meeting on Tuesday and had issued subpoenas for officials and information. Hall responded Wednesday afternoon with a letter that, while welcoming an investigation, called for the meeting to be rescheduled.

Hall wrote that his administration wouldn't have enough time to respond.

"First of all, I would just like to say, it is jaw dropping the lengths that this administration will go to to not provide public information," Davidson said as she opened the meeting.

She said the council was meeting because citizens are scared and because they're not being told the truth. She said the safety, morale and jobs of police officers are being threatened.

Davidson said she's been asking for more than a year if the zones are covered, "and they're not."

She called it a coverage issue because the department has 161 slots, but with 42 currently unfilled positions. She contends "everyone," every citizen and police officer, knows there's a coverage issue.

"There's no way we can cover our zones," she said.

The department posted a video to its Facebook page two weeks ago after another meeting in which Davidson disagreed when the administration said the zones were covered.

In that video, Capt. Christopher Welch said an officer is assigned to each zone, three sergeants oversee an east, central and west section and a lieutenant supervises. Additional officers, if there are any, act as "floaters" to assist with calls throughout the zones, said Welch.

Davidson has another idea.

"So what is the plan to fix the very simple issue?" she asked. "Here's the plan. Ask for help."

The sheriff's office and state police have jurisdiction within Alexandria, she said, and insisted a plan is needed today, not later. She brought up the April 24 death of Kaliyah Turner.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.

"A 17-year-old girl, asleep in her house, eight blocks from where I live, was shot and killed by a stray bullet that had nothing to do with her," she said.

And she said any suggestion the council's requests are directed at officers "if it weren't so horrifying, it would be laughable."

She said the administration greets the council's requests with double talk, delays and denials. She said her attempts to see roll call sheets — a list of officers on duty during shifts — were unsuccessful.

Davidson said Chief Ronney Howard told her that information had to go through Hall's administration, and she called it "a good old-fashioned coverup."

She claimed officers have been told not to talk to council members, particularly her, or the public. She said their jobs have been threatened if they do.

She also alleged that some information given to her from the city wasn't accurate because "I got information that they weren't."

Davidson held up a copy of a confidentiality agreement she said the city last week gave officers with instructions that it had to be signed so they could be paid. She later said the city "came to its senses" and reversed that.

But she did ask why that agreement only was for police and not other city departments.

"The truth is, our zones aren't covered because we're 42 officers short."

She claimed the issue could be fixed within a day with a call to Sheriff Mark Wood.

Davidson said she would call another special meeting for May 12 and begged for the requested information to be provided.

Resident Milton Gordon questioned if it was wise to have law enforcement officers from other departments, already working full time, to cover shifts for the Alexandria Police Department.

After Davidson finished, District 3 member Cynthia Perry said she has noticed increased patrols in her area, where a number of homicides have happened. While admitting she doesn't know what the solution is, she did ask for the administration and council to work together.

Only one resident spoke. Milton Gordon expressed concerns about Davidson's plan to ask other law enforcement to cover those open positions.

"These are deputies who are already working full time," he said, questioning whether fatigue could lead to mistakes.

He also wondered how the council's plea could be viewed by others, especially as the city gets ready to host its Alex RiverFete event this weekend.

"We're telling people, on one hand, to come to our festival and that our city is safe," he said. "But right now, at this moment right now, you're telling them that it's not.

"And we can't have it both ways."

