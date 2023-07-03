Alexandria couple guilty on multiple counts of child molesting

Jul. 3—ANDERSON — An Alexandria couple has been found guilty of multiple felony charges related to child molesting.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury found Michael Simpson Jr., 47, and Tequilla Simpson, 37, guilty Friday.

Michael Simpson was convicted of child molesting, aiding or inducing child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, neglect of a dependent and obscene performance before a minor. He faces a possible prison sentence of 74 years.

Tequilla Simpson was convicted of aiding, inducing or causing child molesting; child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification; neglect of a dependent, and performance that is harmful to minors. She faces a possible prison sentence of 65 1/2 years.

Judge Angela Warner-Sims has set sentencing for Aug. 26. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Jesse Miller and Jennifer Haley.

A probable cause affidavit states that during a Kids Talk interview, the said the incidents started about two years ago.

She said Michael Simpson fondled her almost every day before she went to school and fondled her once at an Anderson restaurant while celebrating her 10th birthday.

The affidavit states Michael Simpson at least once tied her to a bed and performed a sex act.

The girl said Tequilla Simpson was in the bedroom when this happened and was aware of what was taking place with Simpson, according to police.

The court document states that Tequilla Simpson would make the girl and perform sexual dance shows with her.

Michael and Tequilla Simpson were arrested in 2018 for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Simpson was sentenced to three years in July 2019 with 545 days served with the Indiana Department of Correction and the remainder of the sentence on probation.

Tequilla Simpson in September 2019 pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. She was sentenced to 18 months with the Indiana Department of Correction and 18 months on probation.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.