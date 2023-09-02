Alexandria couple each sentenced to 58 years in prison

Sep. 2—ANDERSON — An Alexandria couple have each been sentenced to serve 58-year prison sentences after being found guilty of multiple felony charges related to child molesting.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims sentenced Michael Simpson Jr., 47, and Tequilla Simpson, 37, Thursday after a jury convicted them in July.

Michael Simpson was found guilty of the following charges: Level 1 felony child molesting; Level 4 felony charges of child molesting, aiding or inducing child molesting; two counts of Level 4 vicarious sexual gratification; Level 5 neglect of a dependent; Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent, vicarious sexual gratification and obscene performance before a minor.

Tequilla Simpson was convicted on the following felony counts: Level 1 aiding, inducing or causing child molesting; Level 4 child molesting; Level 4 aiding, inducing of causing child molesting; Level 6 vicarious sexual gratification; Level 5 and Level 6 charges of neglect of a dependent; and Level 6 performance that is harmful to minors.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Jesse Miller and Jennifer Haley and investigated by Detective Caitlin Morency of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

A probable cause affidavit states that during a Kids Talk interview, the girl said the incidents started approximately two years ago.

She said Michael Simpson fondled her almost every day before she went to school and fondled her once at an Anderson restaurant while celebrating her 10th birthday.

The affidavit states Michael Simpson at least once tied her to a bed with ropes and performed a sex act.

The girl said Tequilla Simpson was in the bedroom at the time and was aware of what was taking place with Simpson, according to police.

A court document states that Tequilla Simpson would make the girl dress up in see-through lingerie and perform dance shows with her.

Michael and Tequilla Simpson were arrested in 2018 for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Simpson was sentenced to three years in July 2019 with 545 days served with the Indiana Department of Correction and the remainder of the sentence on probation.

Tequilla Simpson in September 2019 pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. She was sentenced to 18 months with the Indiana Department of Correction and 18 months on probation.

