Alexandria man accused of burglary, rape

A man has been accused of breaking into an apartment, then raping a woman.

The Alexandria Police Department arrested Jahiem Lasaha Robinson, 18, on charges of aggravated burglary, first-degree rape and perpetration of certain crimes of violence against a victim 65 or older.

Police had been called to an Enterprise Road apartment complex around 3:51 a.m. in response to a burglary and possible rape. The victim told them that, around 2 a.m., a man "came into her apartment, sexually assaulted her and robbed her," reads a release.

More: Pineville sex offender now facing rape charge

More: 6 women sue LSU, alleging 'deliberate indifference' involving man accused in Rapides rape case

A man has been accused of breaking into an apartment, then raping a woman.

No other information was released. No booking information was available for Robinson on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria man accused in Enterprise Road burglary, rape