New Alexandria man accused in police chase faces more charges

Sep. 16—A New Alexandria man who was jailed on $200,000 bond last week after he was charged with resisting arrest while fleeing Ligonier Valley police in a stolen car faces additional charges of theft, firearms and drug possession related to his capture Sept. 9 by state police.

Jesse Vaughn Lawson, 27, was arraigned Thursday on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, flight to avoid prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, theft and two counts of attempted theft of a vehicle filed after his capture in Salem Township.

On the morning of Sept. 8, Ligonier Valley police responded to a trespass complaint from a resident of Willow Lane near Laurel Valley Country Club.

As Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics was speaking to the resident, police say Lawson attempted to flee in a 2005 Buick LeSabre sedan that was reported stolen in Greensburg.

Lawson nearly hit Matrunics as he fled onto Route 30 and led officers on a three-mile chase eastbound before crashing the car into a boulder along the highway in Laughlintown, court documents indicate. He ran from the scene.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area into the afternoon Sept. 8 with a state police helicopter and issued a warning to area residents, but Lawson was able to escape. Police allege he fled by stealing a 2000 silver Toyota Camry from an area resident.

On Sept. 9, troopers at the Kiski station received a tip around noon that Lawson was spotted in Salem inside a stolen Subaru SUV parked along Congruity and Fennelton roads. Police said an area resident attempted to hold him until troopers arrived but the pair got into an altercation and Lawson fled.

Lawson attempted to steal two more vehicles in the area as they pursued him and troopers discovered a 9 mm handgun in the glove compartment of the SUV. It is illegal for Lawson to possess a handgun because he is a convicted felon, according to court documents.

Troopers took Lawson into custody as he attempted to hide under a piece of heavy machinery in a field.

Police said they found marijuana, a smoking pipe and a stolen purse inside the SUV.

Matrunics reported Thursday that police in Ligonier have not located the stolen Camry they say Lawson used to flee in Ligonier on Sept. 8.

"We're still looking for it. We have a witnesses who saw him inside it at a relative's home in Salem," he said.

Matrunics said the car has Pennsylvania license plate JDB5380.

Anyone with information on the missing car is asked to call Ligonier Valley police at 724-238-5105.

Lawson was sent to the county prison without bond on the latest charges.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .