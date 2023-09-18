Alexandria man accused in rape case ruled not capable to stand trial

An Alexandria man accused of rape has been found not capable of standing trial.

Israel Jermaine Williams, 40, was ordered sent to the East Feliciana State Hospital on Monday by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett after receiving a report from doctors.

Williams was arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape in March 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. The investigation that led to his arrest started after a tip from the Pensacola (Florida) Police Department about the possible sex trafficking of a juvenile.

He was indicted in August 2022 on one count of first-degree rape. In May, his defense attorney filed a motion to have Williams evaluated, and it was granted.

Two doctors appointed to evaluate him split on their decisions, so a third doctor evaluated Williams. That report was received by the court before Doggett made her decision on Monday.

With Williams moving to East Feliciana Parish for treatment, all action in his case will put on hold.

