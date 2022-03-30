Alexandria man arrested on 100 counts of 1st-degree rape

Bail for an Alexandria man arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape, among other charges, has been set at almost $6 million.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, became a suspect after it was contacted last summer by the Pensacola, Florida, Police Department about the possible sex trafficking of a juvenile.

Williams was arrested after "a lengthy investigation, which included the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, the Alexandria Police Department and the Cenla Child Trafficking Task Force," reads a release.

Williams was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on warrants on March 25. In addition to the rape charges, he also was arrested on two counts of molestation of a juvenile younger than 13, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of issuing worthless checks and one count of contempt of court.

The contempt charge stems from Williams failing to show for a March 4 arraignment. Williams had been arrested in March 2021 on two counts of simple kidnapping, but was formally charged with two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Wednesday, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel granted a motion Williams filed for an attorney. Online records, which do not state who has been appointed to represent Williams, show him facing 101 counts of first-degree rape.

He remains in jail with bail set at $5,453,000.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff office's Special Victims Unit at 318-473-6727.

