Alexandria man arrested on burglary charges with more to come

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Alexandria man who claimed to have committed almost two dozen burglaries in the area over the past few months.

The arrest happened Thursday night as Alexandria Police Department officers and Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies worked together in the Garden District.

The suspect initially was charged with one count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling and one count of resisting an officer.

"After further investigation, (the suspect) admitted to performing more than 20 burglaries in the Garden District area," reads a release. "Additional charges are expected to be filed."

Alexandria Chief Ronney Howard thanked the sheriff's office for its help in making the arrest. He said he appreciated the "tremendous support we get from the Sheriff’s office as we work together in joint crime suppression unit operations to reduce crime in the Alexandria area.

"This arrest shows the value of the hard work and planning that goes into our targeted joint crime suppression efforts."

The suspect remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $63,000 bail. However, he is being held on a parole violation since he had burglary convictions in 2014 and 2016.

