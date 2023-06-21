Alexandria man arrested on suspicion of child molesting

Jun. 21—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges against an Alexandria man.

Lance V. Hitchens, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary felony charge of child molesting, which carries a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Brian Holtzleiter with the Alexandria Police Department, the molesting incidents started in 2017 involving a 7-year-old girl.

According to police, the girl reported during a Kids Talk forensic interview that Hitchens performed a sex act on her.

When interviewed in 2017, Hitchens denied the allegations and said the girl had an interest in sex and was trying to get attention.

In December 2020, the girl reported another previous incident involving Hitchens.

On June 15, 2023, a second alleged victim told a Department of Child Services employee that Hitchens raped her during a 2018 birthday party. At the time, the girl was 8 years old.

During an interview with police Monday, Hitchens denied the allegations but acknowledged he was at the 2018 birthday party.

Hitchens was convicted on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor in Henry County in 2008.

