Alexandria man charged with animal cruelty after more than 30 goats, sheep rescued

Apr. 9—An Alexandria man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty after police say they removed over 30 goats and sheep from his property late last month.

Alexandria police said officers arrested a 60-year-old male following an investigation in conjunction with the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA) and the state's Department of Agriculture.

The man, whose name has yet to be released, was charged Friday with six counts of animal cruelty, Alexandria police said, after 32 goats and eight sheep were taken off his property on March 28.

The NHSPCA said it was on site Friday in Alexandria with two horse trailers, one transport van, and nine staff members.

"The scene we encountered was one of the more difficult rescues we have faced," NHSPCA staff said in a statement. "It was quite clear that we needed to act quickly and get the animals to our facility for immediate medical care, food, and evaluation. Participating in these kinds of rescues is why we are here."

NHSPCA said the animals in its custody are "being cared for and improving every day."

"We are grateful to the Alexandria PD for coordinating with us to save as many animals as possible," NHSPCA satated.

To donate to the NHSPCA SOS Fund to support rescue efforts like this and the ongoing care of animals that follows, visit https://www.classy.org/give/127496/#!/donation/checkout.