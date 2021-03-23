New Alexandria man charged with assault after mom says he bit her

Mar. 23—A Loyalhanna woman told state police her son bit through her upper lip, pulling out three teeth, during an argument that turned violent early Sunday, according to police reports.

Joshua H. Warren, 28, of New Alexandria was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, simple assault, strangulation and making terroristic threats in connection with the 12:15 a.m. incident at his mother's apartment along Route 981.

Trooper Gregory Frank said he was dispatched to Excela Health hospital in Latrobe to investigate an assault when he spoke with Warren's mother, who was being treated in the emergency room, and a male friend who drove her to the hospital immediately after the assault. The woman's friend also was treated at the hospital for bruises and a bite wound to his forehead, according to police.

The woman told Frank she and Warren were drinking when an argument occurred and he threatened to assault her.

She told troopers Warren struck her with a closed fist and began choking her after she told him to leave.

"Out of nowhere, I could see Josh was going to bite me and I couldn't react fast enough. Next thing I knew, Josh had his mouth on my upper lip and, as he pulled away, I could see three of my teeth hit the floor," Frank quoted the victim.

The victim said she ran outside to ask for help while Warren followed her and began apologizing.

The victim told police her son then assaulted her friend and bit his forehead before the man was able to flee. The pair then drove to the hospital, where they telephoned state troopers.

The trooper said in court documents that the female victim had visible bruises to her face, red marks on her neck and "her upper lip in the center was bit in half and her front teeth were missing."

Warren was arraigned after his arrest Monday morning, according to court records.

Warren, who also lived in New Kensington and Pittsburgh, has cases pending in both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, according to online court records.

Warren is free on $15,000 bond pending a hearing in Allegheny County May 25 on charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and theft filed by Pittsburgh Police after an incident Oct. 27. He has a hearing scheduled April 19 in Westmoreland County on charges of marijuana possession filed by Washington Township Police in January.

In 2016, Warren was sentenced to six-months probation on a driving without a license charge filed by Arnold police after an accident, according to court documents.

Warren remains in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond on the latest charges.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .