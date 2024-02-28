Alexandria man charged with attempted murder

Feb. 28—ANDERSON — An Alexandria resident was charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a September incident in Delaware County.

Scott Ray King, 38, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent.

The attempted murder charges carry a maximum 40-year prison sentence.

King was arrested on the day of the incident by Pendleton police.

In the probable cause affidavit, Delaware County Sheriff's Department investigator John Branson said a couple was leaving the Get-Go convenience store at the I-69 exit at Ind. 332 on the morning of Sept. 13, when a bullet smashed through their vehicle's rear window.

The court document states shrapnel from the bullet hit the driver with enough force that it caused her head to bleed. She escaped serious injury, however, and was able to flee from her assailant.

When King was arrested, his girlfriend told officers about the earlier incident in Delaware County, according to the court document.

Branson went to Madison County to interview King — described as "paranoid" in the affidavit — the Alexandria man said he had believed the occupants of the car he had fired two shots at "were going to do something to him," according to the affidavit.

Asked what he would have done had he caught up with the vehicle after the initial shots, King was documented as saying, "I would have shot them!"

The gunshots and chase also occurred while his girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter was in King's vehicle, the court documents said.

King is being held in the Madison County jail in Anderson.

On March 26 in Madison Circuit Court 4, he is scheduled to be sentenced for six crimes he pleaded guilty to last week including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent and two counts of domestic battery.

King also faces four charges filed against him in October 2022 in Delaware Circuit Court 3 which include unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, residential entry and criminal mischief.

According to court records, King has also been convicted of crimes including dealing in meth, battery with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.