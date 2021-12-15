Alexandria man charged with battery of his 2-year-old daughter

Dec. 15—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been charged with two felonies that involved his 2-year-old daughter.

Joey Dean Baker, 55, was arrested Monday by the Madison County Sheriff's Department and Alexandria police in what started as a call about animal abuse.

Baker is charged with Level 5 felony charges of battery on a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injuries. He is also charged with two misdemeanors of cruelty to an animal.

Bond was set at $10,000 full cash Tuesday during Baker's initial court appearance.

A neighbor contacted police that a dog at Baker's residence had been shot by a BB gun, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Deputies observed a black Labrador retriever chained to a post. He was unable to put any pressure on his rear left leg.

Baker's wife answered the door but refused to let officers enter the residence.

When Baker was asked about shooting the dog, he slammed the door shut.

As more officers arrived, they could observe Baker holding a small child in his arms. When Baker's wife told him to get another dog inside the residence, he could be observed throwing the child to the floor with an audible thud.

The Madison County prosecutor's office said law enforcement could make forced entry into the residence.

Eventually the child was brought out of the house by Baker's wife with no visible injuries, according to medics with the Alexandria Fire Department.

When Baker exited the residence, he was arrested by deputies.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was called to take the case, and the child was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The dog was transported to the Anderson Animal Shelter for housing and medical treatment.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.