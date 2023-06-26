Alexandria man charged with child molesting

Jun. 26—ANDERSON — The Madison County prosecutor's office has filed two counts of child molesting against an Alexandria man.

Lance V. Hitchens, 33, was arrested last Tuesday on a preliminary felony charge of child molesting and the prosecutor's office was given 72 hours to file formal charges.

Hitchens was charged Monday with a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting and a second felony charge of child molesting involving a child under the age of 14.

The Level 1 felony carries a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years and the second charge carries a possible sentence of 2 to 12 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Brian Holtzleiter with the Alexandria Police Department, the incidents started in 2017 involving a 7-year-old girl that reported during a Kids Talk forensic interview that Hitchens performed a sex act on her.

When interviewed in 2017 Hitchens denied the allegations and said the girl has an interest in sex and trying to get attention.

In December 2020, the girl reported another previous incident involving Hitchens.

On June 15, 2023, a second victim told a Department of Child Services employee that Hitchens in 2018 during a birthday party raped her. At the time the girl was 8 years old.

During an interview on Monday, Hitchens denied the allegations and identified himself as the person at the 2018 birthday party.

Hitchens was convicted on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor in Henry County in 2008.

