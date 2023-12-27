Alexandria man charged with child molesting

Dec. 27—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a 9-year-old girl.

Brandon L. Martin, 29, Alexandria was arrested Wednesday by Alexandria police on the two felony charges.

Alexandria police officer Callahan Baxter said in the probable cause affidavit that the alleged offense was reported by Holly Renz following a body safety class at the Anderson Preparatory Academy.

Renz said the girl approached her after the class in the hallway of the school and said Martin had touched her inappropriately.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview the girl said Martin had touched her about two years ago.

The girl said she wrote Martin a note not to touch that area and he reportedly apologized.

She said Martin asked her not to tell anyone, but that he was always "clingy". The girl said Martin sometimes comes to her house and looks in the windows.

When interviewed by police, Martin denied ever touching the girl in an inappropriate manner, stating any touching was the result of "roughhousing or something."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.