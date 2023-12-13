Alexandria man convicted of felon in possession of a firearm

Dec. 13—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been found guilty of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury deliberated for 15 minutes before finding Samuel Thompson, 54, guilty on the felony charge and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for Jan. 10 and Thompson is facing a maximum sentence of 12 years. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Gina Koorsen and Gabi Capocelli and Thompson was represented by Mike Bozoian.

Thompson has two previous convictions in 2012 on felony charges of dealing in methamphetamine.

The probable cause affidavit filed by the Alexandria Police Department states that on Dec. 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Washington Street on a report of an overdose.

When officers arrived, they found the front door open and located Thompson having difficulty breathing and administered a dose of Narcan.

Thompson didn't respond and medics administered an additional four doses of Narcan and eventually transported him to a hospital.

Officers found a handgun tucked in his clothing and eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

They found inside the residence five unused syringes and two glass pipes with burnt residue. Also found was an open tin container and several plastic bags containing methamphetamine.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.