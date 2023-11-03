Alexandria man detained on $100,000 bond

Nov. 3—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man is being held on a $100,000 bond on charges of child molesting and intimidation.

Alexandria police arrested Scott A. Eacret Jr., 32, last week on the two highest level counts of child molesting.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office this week filed three felony charges of child molesting, child solicitation and two counts of intimidation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a 13-year-old girl informed a social worker at Alexandria-Monroe High School in October that she had been molested several times between October and December 2022.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the girl recounted two instances in which Eacret allegedly placed duct tape over her mouth and had sexual intercourse with her.

The court document states that Eacret was believed to have used a credit card to unlock a bedroom door, pushed her on the bed and placed duct tape on her mouth.

Before removing the duct tape, Eacret said the girl shouldn't say anything and told her, "remember how crazy my family is."

After several more instances, the girl reported the molestations to the school social worker.

Investigators found a picture of a knife on the girl's cellphone from Eacret with her name carved on it.

Alexandria police believe the picture of the knife sent by Eacret was a threat directed at the girl.

At the time of his arrest, Eacret declined to make a statement on the advice of his attorney Sean Moore.

