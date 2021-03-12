Alexandria man faces felony solicitation of a minor charges after contacting undercover deputy in Pope County

Mar. 12—GLENWOOD — An Alexandria man appeared Thursday in Pope County District Court to face two felony charges related to electronic solicitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the Pope County Sheriff's Office, Jason Lewis Kriegel, 38, randomly contacted an undercover Pope County sheriff's deputy via social media wishing to communicate.

When the deputy advised Kreigel that they were under 15 years old, Kriegel continued to communicate with the undercover deputy, describing sexual conduct and soliciting the deputy, who he thought was under 15, to engage in sexual conduct.

Kriegel also is alleged to have distributed child pornographic material which depicted sexual conduct.

Court records show two felony charges: one for engaging in electronic communication to solicit a child and the second for distributing material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child.

According to Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley, his office has worked with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for at least five years.

"We have a deputy assigned to (the Task Force) and every so often someone will reach out to his account," Riley said in an interview.

Kriegel was arrested Tuesday at his residence without incident, according to the news release.

"Sexual exploitation of our youth and online solicitation of minors continues to be a statewide problem," reads part of the release. "The Pope County Sheriff's Office is working diligently to address the issues within our local communities."

Kreigel was released Thursday on his personal recognizance with conditions, according to the news release.

The Sheriff's Office encourages people to contact their local law enforcement if they believe a child is being solicited online for sex.

The Alexandria Police Department also assisted in the investigation.