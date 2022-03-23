Alexandria man faces several counts of child sexual exploitation

Mar. 23—WESTFIELD — An Alexandria man has been arrested on suspicion of child exploitation after police in Westfield received tips on social media activity.

According to Madison County Circuit I records, Austen E. Mills, 19, first block of East 900 North, Alexandria, has been charged with four counts of Level 4 felony child exploitation; four counts of Level 5 felony child exploitation/disseminating, exhibiting or offering to do so; Level 5 felony possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor and two counts Level 6 felony possession of child pornography. Charges date back as far as June 2020 and as recently as January 2022.

Prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek habitual offender status.

Mills pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $20,000. He was released March 11.

According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Tyler Mitchell, a Westfield Police Department officer assigned to the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, he received reports Oct. 12, 2021 generated by the Snapchat and Instagram platforms. On Nov. 17, he received additional reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The task force covers Madison County.

Upon further investigation. Mitchell determined material believed to be exploitative depicting female children was uploaded four times to the social media platforms between Aug. 8, 2021 and Oct. 9, 2021.

"Along with the Instagram username and Snapchat user name the suspect used the same email address to register for both accounts and was used to access the child exploitative material," the affidavit said.

After identifying AT&T U-verse as the service provider, Mitchell sent subpoenas to the company Oct. 20 and received a response that identified Mills as the subscriber.

Mitchell also served search warrants Oct. 29 to Facebook, Google and Snapchat. By Nov. 11, he had identified 76 files of exploitative material using data from those companies.

"The Snapchat chat logs also show Mills stating that he has videos of 11-year-old children and Mills asking another Snapchat user, 'You got any young young sex vids,'" the affidavit said. "Mills goes on to elaborate that he is interested in getting photos and videos of 8 and 9-year-old children."

After serving a subpoena to Comcast, the email account last used by Mills, investigators discovered there were other cybertips associated with Mills.

Upon obtaining a warrant, Mitchell searched Mills' trailer on Nov. 11.

"Austen said that he recognized, created and used all of the above mentioned online accounts (Kik, Gmail, Instagram, Snapchat)," the affidavit said. "Austen said that he would download child pornography from a website called 'AV4.US' and would then trade the child pornography with other people online."

Investigators also discovered Mills used his grandmother's cell phone number to set up accounts to access child pornography. Mills also admitted to investigators he used the WIFI of a friend of his mother without her knowing how it was used, the affidavit said.

A forensic investigation of Mills' phone revealed at least three photos showing sex with children.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.