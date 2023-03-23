Alexandria man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in shooting death of woman, 19

A call about gunshots Tuesday night led police to a wounded woman who later died at a hospital, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge.

Police identified the victim as Zareyah Armstead, 19, of Alexandria. She was found near the intersection of Llewellyn and Laccasine drives.

Detectives arrested Jo'Quarious O. Davis of Alexandria in connection with her death. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1, where he remains Thursday with bail set at $1 million.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

People also can leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867 or through its app that can be downloaded at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

