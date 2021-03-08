Alexandria man facing child molest charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 8—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been arrested on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting, and a second investigation is taking place in Salem.

David Punch, 36, was arrested Friday on the Level 1 felony charge, a Level 4 felony charge of incest and a Level 5 felony charge of child solicitation.

Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $35,000 full cash at Punch's initial court appearance Monday.

If convicted of all charges, Punch faces a possible prison sentence of 23 to 68 years.

"No one told me what was going on," Punch said when asked if he understood the charges. "This is something serious."

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called on Feb. 24 to immediately attend a Kids Talk interview with two girls under the age of 14.

Both girls said during the interview that they had been molested by Punch.

The first girl said the incident took place when she was 8 years old in Salem sometime in 2013 or 2014.

It is alleged that Punch performed several sexual acts on the girl and stopped when the girl was old enough to know what he was doing and that it "was bad."

That interview and information was sent to the Salem Police Department to Lt. Russell Wilcoxson.

Wilcoxson could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The second girl, age 12, said the incidents with Punch took place in Alexandria between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21 of this year.

It is alleged that Punch fondled the girl, offered her alcohol and viewed pornography in the girl's presence.

The girl said she took some of Punch's money as a joke and he told her she had to do something if she wanted to keep the money.

In a text message, Punch told the first girl that they were both lying.

The probable cause affidavit states Punch was being investigated by the Indiana Department of Child Services in August 2015 involving a different 10-year-old girl.

Punch failed to show up with an Indiana State Police detective for a polygraph in October 2015.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Recommended Stories

  • Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

    Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $43.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day.

  • Workhorse Is Soaring While Other EV Stocks Slump. Congress Is the Key.

    Shares closed up more than 12% on hope that the electric-vehicle maker might get to supply vans to the Postal Service after all.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $58.78, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session.

  • Pope Francis leaves Iraq after four-day visit

    Pope Francis on Monday wrapped up his historic whirlwind tour of Iraq. Over four days he met with Muslim clerics and Christian victims of the Islamic State group and urged Iraqis to embrace diversity. (March 8)

  • CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $179.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day.

  • Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death

    Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

  • Thailand jails more protest leaders until trial for royal insults

    Three Thai protest leaders were jailed on Monday pending their trial for insulting the country's powerful monarchy, their lawyer said, after the state prosecutor indicted 18 activists for sedition over anti-government rallies last year. The jailed protesters had broken traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a strict lese majeste law that makes insulting or defaming the king, queen, heir and regent punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The criminal court denied bail for Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, 22, Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, and Jatupat "Pai Daodin" Boonpattararaksa, 29, who faced charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences including sedition over a Sept. 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ ruins chances of early release with TV interview

    Appearance on ‘60 Minutes’ shows Mr Chansley does not understand severity of actions says judge

  • AI Is Here; 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Hi tech is the cool kid of investment sectors, offering an unbeatable combination of cutting edge chic and long-term stock market returns. It’s understandable; our digital world has clearly passed a point of no return in the integration of tech with our daily lives. Tech companies, whether large or small, are clearly in a position to gain from this trend, offering the products and innovations that will facilitate and expand the growth of our high-tech footprint. Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is at the forefront the tech wave. AI systems, which allow machines to learn from experience, adapt to change, and process more information faster than ever before, are powering the evolution of tech. New AI systems are making possible autonomous vehicles, personalizing sales and marketing, and speeding up the networked systems that hold the digital universe together. From an investor standpoint, the companies that are building and using AI systems now are in position for gains in the near future. AI is here, and it’s only going to expand its presence. With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on three "Strong Buy" stocks, according to the analyst community, which are making profitable use of AI technology, and jockeying for position out of the gate. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) We’ll start in the medtech segment, where iCAD produces solutions, including advanced image analysis, radiation therapy, and workflow to facilitate early identification and treatments for cancer. iCAD offers a comprehensive platform of hardware and software. The company’s ProFound AI Risk tool is an integrated platform that streamlines the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer; the VeraLook platform uses similar advanced technology to improve image processing in the detection of colon polyps. Medical technology is in high demand, and iCAD’s AI-powered platforms take common diagnostic tools and improve their accuracy. It’s part of a natural trend in medtech, of greater integration of tools and treatments. The field, like much of the medical industry, is growth, and iCAD reported $10.5 million in revenues for 4Q20, a sequential gain of 47%, which was powered by a 70% sequential gain in product revenue from ProFound AI. Year-over-year, quarterly revenue was up 11%, and the ProFound AI sales, in particular, gained 21%. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Francois Brisebois sees ProFound AI as powerful gainer for the company. "We believe growth investors will be rewarded over the years as ICAD gains further share in a growing TAM by providing transformative AI-driven breast cancer detection products as well as targeted, efficient, cancer therapy solutions (quality over quantity). We believe ICAD represents an attractive vehicle for investors looking for exposure to biotech innovation themes and AI data growth waves. Ultimately, while ProFound AI Risk is in its very early stages of launch, we believe it represents a great example of AI's potential in changing treatment paradigms," Brisebois opined. Unsurprisingly, Brisebois rates ICAD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $27 price target. This figure implies a 63% one-year upside. (To watch Brisebois’ track record, click here) The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on ICAD shares shows that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Oppenheimer’s analyst; there are 7 Buy-side ratings on ICAD shares. The $21.57 average price target implies an upside of 30% from the $16.55 trading price. (See ICAD stock analysis on TipRanks) Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Not every high-end AI stock is based in the US. Shifting our view to China, we’ll take a look at Baidu, the Asian giant’s largest search engine. In fact, Baidu is the largest internet search platform in the world’s largest language, used daily by well over 1.3 billion people. Baidu has a massive userbase, and just because Western and Chinese internet systems aren’t interconnected doesn’t mean that Western investors should overlook BIDU stock. Baidu’s gains are driven by a series of initiatives. The company benefits, like Google, from placing targeted ads on the search platform, ads that are powered by AI software. In addition, Baidu has been expanding the potentialities of its AI, moving into cloud computing and autonomous vehicles. In the past year, the company has even begun launching an autonomous vehicle system, the 14-passenger Apolong bus, in Guangzhou. In February, Baidu reported 4Q20 earnings and revenues, with slightly mixed results. The top line revenues came in at $4.6 billion, just below the forecast of $4.7 billion, but was still up 12% year-over-year; EPS on the other hand, at $3.08, slipped 25% yoy despite beating the forecast by over 10%. Among BIDU's bulls is Fawne Jiang, a 5-star analyst with Benchmark, who writes: “BIDU is making great strides monetizing new AI initiatives including smart transportation and intelligent driving, which should fuel the Company’s longer-term growth. We believe BIDU is well positioned to grow into a meaningfully expanded TAM capitalizing on growth opportunities in cloud, smart transportation, intelligent driving and other AI initiatives.” In line with these upbeat comments, Jiang rates BIDU as a Buy, and sets a $385 price target that indicates confidence in a 65% upside potential. (To watch Jiang’s track record, click here) With 14 recent Buy ratings, opposed to only 4 Holds, the BIDU shares have earned a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $232.68, and its $343.44 average price target implies ~48% upside from that level. (See BIDU stock analysis on TipRanks) Five9 (FIVN) Let’s look into the cloud now, where Five9 offers a scalable contact center platform using an AI cloud technology. Contact centers have been a successful growth segment in the past couple of decades, and cloud computing has changed the way we use software. AI, by making computers smarter and data analysis faster, more efficient, and more accurate, has revolutionized both; contact centers using AI ‘smart’ clouds can track and route calls, process information, and direct callers and service agents to each other faster for better results. In 4Q20, the most recent reported, the company showed 39% year-over-year growth in revenue, to $127.9 million – a company record. EPS, however, was negative, with the loss hitting 11 cents per share. This was an unfortunate turnaround from the 1-cent EPS profit posted in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company finished 2020 with $67.3 million in operating cash flow, up 31% from the prior year. Also of interest to investors, Five9 on March 4 announced that it has been selected as the cloud computing vendor for CANCOM, a leading UK IT company. The partnership makes Five9 the platform that CANCOM will use to expand its call center services, and gives Five9 a strong foothold in the European market. Weighing in for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Jeff Van Rhee noted, “Digital transformations have been kicked into high gear by COVID and the genie is not going back in the bottle. In addition, FIVN has been very aggressive over the past few years moving to public cloud for the entire stack and layering in outstanding AI capabilities. Demand for AI was noted to be playing an extremely important role in many of the largest deals… there’s little doubt about the momentum, performance, and remaining opportunity for FIVN.” Van Rhee puts a Buy rating on the stock, along with a $215 price target implying a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Van Rhee’s track record, click here) Once again, we are looking at a Strong Buy stock. The analyst consensus rating here is based on 17 recent reviews, including 15 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are trading for $153.81 and have a $202.31 average price target, making the 12-month upside ~32%. (See FIVN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 7 unanswered questions we can't stop thinking about after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview

    People are now wondering about the status of Prince Harry and Charles' relationship, as well as Meghan Markle's with Kate Middleton.

  • Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire - take a look at how the Hollywood mogul makes and spends his fortune

    Tyler Perry is the creator of the popular Madea franchise and owns a sprawling movie studio in Atlanta where parts of "Black Panther" were shot.

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper treat a veteran patient with a 'fossilized rock' cyst on his chest

    The man saw Dr. Pimple Popper many times before for dozens of "Skittle" growths on his head and neck. This time, Lee had one big pop.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Mexican president defends record on women's issues

    Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tried to focus attention Monday on the high number of women in his cabinet, and not on the fact he has refused to break with a governorship candidate accused of rape. Thousands of women marched in Mexico City Monday to mark Women’s Day, focusing the spotlight on López Obrador’s contradictions. A progressive who cites his long record of social struggle and says “the poor come first,” the president is also a social conservative who leaves abortion largely to state legislation and says the family is the center of society.

  • Prince Harry said Meghan Markle was treated differently by the royals after the 2018 Australia tour

    Meghan Markle's performance on the Australia trip "brought back memories" for Harry of Princess Diana's 1983 tour, featured in "The Crown" season 4.

  • Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

    Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at China's treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition deal. Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

  • Trump ‘greeted by single supporter’ as he returns to New York for first time since presidency

    Queens-born septuagenarian arrives back at former Fifth Avenue residence following four year absence

  • Exciting 2nd half awaits NBA, but virus may still have a say

    While LeBron James was largely resting through the All-Star Game, the Brooklyn Nets were adding another piece for a run at his title. With James still near the top of his game and the Nets on top of the league in scoring, it's easy to envision a coast-to-coast NBA Finals when a champion is crowned in July. As proven again when Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had to sit out the All-Star Game, the coronavirus might still have a say on this season, making uncertainty a sizable obstacle in the title chase.