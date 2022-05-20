Alexandria man found guilty in 2021 shooting
An Alexandria man was found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury Thursday night of second-degree murder.
Davontay Trashun Davis, 21, was convicted of shooting 48-year-old Shelvey Mark Dunkley in the 5400 block of Mansour Avenue on Jan. 30, 2021. Dunkley died at the scene.
Jurors heard testimony on Wednesday and Thursday before beginning their deliberations. They returned the guilty verdict at 9:18 p.m.
Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett set sentencing for June 20.
