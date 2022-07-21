Alexandria man gets 4 years in prison after manslaughter conviction

Davontay Trashun Davis was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for the 2021 shooting death of Shelvey Mark Dunkley.

Dunkley, 48, was shot and killed on Jan. 30, 2021, in the 5400 block of Mansour Avenue.

Davis, 21, was arrested and tried on a charge of second-degree murder. But a Rapides Parish jury convicted the Alexandria man on a manslaughter charge after a two-day trial in May.

The sentence must be served without benefits of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

