Alexandria man gets prison for sexual misconduct with minor

Sep. 29—ANDERSON — Alexandria resident Douglas Qualls has been given an eight-year prison sentence on two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Qualls, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted vicarious sexual gratification, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Qualls on Wednesday to an eight-year executed sentence.

Qualls entered the pleas just before jury selection was to begin, according to Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp.

A 10-year-old girl said in 2020 that Qualls would show her lesbian pornography on his iPad every time she went with him to pick up his wife after work, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brian Holtzleiter of Alexandria Police Department.

She described the videos in detail to officers and said Qualls said he was aroused by the videos and wanted to know if he could touch himself or if she wanted to touch herself while she was watched them.

The girl said Qualls said she had to keep the incidents a secret because her mother would be upset with him. H

Qualls told officers he talked to the girl "about the birds and bees" and told her that touching oneself is normal and said he taught the girl a technique he also taught his wife, Holtzleiter wrote.

