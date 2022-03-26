Alexandria man indicted in shooting death of stepbrother

Henry Dorty Dubea was indicted Tuesday in the death of his stepbrother, Henry Dorty Jr., at Buhlow Lake last summer.

Dubea, 40, has been in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 since his arrest on June 1, when he turned himself in at the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

Relatives hold photos of Henry Dorty Jr., a 29-year-old man who was shot and killed in June at Buhlow Lake. They were among the family and friends who attended the Sept. 25 National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims vigil in Alexandria.

He was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

The state asked that his bail be set at $1 million, which was granted. Dubea's total bail is $1,550,500, but online jail records state he currently is serving time with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Dubea is accused of shooting Dorty, 29, at the lake's boat launch over an alleged domestic incident in Alexandria that "culminated in an isolated incident in Pineville," according to the Pineville Police Department.

Months after the shooting, Dorty's mother, Debra Dodd, spoke of her son's drive to succeed and how he had helped her so much. She also spoke of her struggle to continue after her son's death.

"Sometimes I feel like committing suicide. Sometimes I feel like I can't get out of the bed," she said. "But I know I have to go on. I know I have to carry on. There's nothing else to do."

No arraignment or other court date has been set as of Friday.

