Alexandria man pleads guilty to manslaughter in overdose death of fellow Rapides inmate

A Rapides Parish inmate pleaded guilty last week to causing the death of another inmate from a fentanyl overdose back in 2021, according to court records.

A Rapides Parish inmate pleaded guilty last week to causing the death of another inmate from a fentanyl overdose back in 2021, according to court records.

Exavier Cortez James pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the August 2021 death of Jason Darren Marler, 32, of Pineville.

James, 34, smuggled fentanyl into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 in downtown Alexandria as he was booked on unrelated charges, according to a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office news release issued at the time.

'Do something': Those who lost loved ones to overdose, addiction gather for support

'We'll meet him again': Families remember those lost to overdoses

Marler and two other inmates overdosed in two separate incidents. All three were hospitalized, and Marler died days later.

James initially was arrested on second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, but later was formally charged with manslaughter.

On Feb. 22, during a pretrial conference hearing, James changed his not guilty plea to guilty. Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch sentenced him to 22 years in prison concurrent with any other time he is serving.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria man gets 22 years for fatal jail overdose of Jason Marler