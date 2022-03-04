Alexandria man pleads guilty to neglect of dependent

Mar. 4—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years on probation on a charge of neglect of a dependent.

Daniel E. Jones, 32, pleaded guilty Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 after being charged in 2019 in connection with the death of his four-month-old son.

Last December, Judge Mark Dudley rejected a plea agreement on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.

After Dudley rejected the initial plea agreement, the Madison County Prosecutor's office dismissed the more serious felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to the state, Jones was working at the time the boy died.

A co-defendant, Tiffany McNutt, the mother of the boy, was found guilty on the neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge and sentenced by Dudley to a 20-year prison sentence with 10 years to be served.

"I strongly disagreed with the first plea agreement," Dudley said. "I don't think the state should have dismissed (the charge). I have limited power."

Dudley said there was no logical reason to treat Jones differently than McNutt.

Deputy prosecutor Cathy Wilson said police were called to the Alexandria house for an infant death investigation and obtained a search warrant.

She said investigators detected a strong odor of urine and feces, the house was strewn with trash and there were four dogs and several cats in the house.

Wilson said the Madison County HAZMAT team found a strong presence of ammonia in the residence.

Jones, who has since become the father of another boy, said he would like his two children to be able to see each other.

His daughter with McNutt is residing in Tennessee.

"I have to use better judgment," Jones said. "Check the condition of the house before bringing children inside."

He asked to be placed on home detention to be able to care for his son.

Wilson said Jones has been released from the jail on bond for three years and there have been no additional problems.

She said a community-based sentence would be appropriate.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges against the couple on Jan. 11, 2019, after an autopsy determined their son had heroin in his system at the time of his death in February 2018.

The cause of death of Leelan Jones is listed as heroin intoxication and the manner of death a homicide in the autopsy report.

In a probable cause affidavit, Dr. Thomas Sozio said heroin was found in the boy's system.

"The amount found in his system would have been quickly fatal for a baby that size," Sozio told investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

"It is the doctor's medical opinion that the decedent's positive toxicology screen cannot be due to contaminated breast milk or formula or other method of oral administration,'" the affidavit states.

Both Jones and McNutt told police they don't use drugs.

A key question in the investigation is how the heroin got into the baby's system.

Blood and hair samples from Jones and McNutt came back negative for opiates last May.

