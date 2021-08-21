Alexandria man sentenced to 71 months in prison for New London drug busts

Aug. 21—WILLMAR — An Alexandria man was sentenced Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court to 71 months in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement that dismissed a slew of drug- and firearm-related charges in multiple cases.

Charles Jacob Whitcup Jr., 50, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony third-degree drug possession in one case and to felony fifth-degree drug possession in another. A felony firearm possession charge and multiple other felony drug possession charges were among several dismissed in cases against Whitcup as part of the plea agreement.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced Whitcup to 71 months related to a case in which law enforcement found more than 64 grams of methamphetamine during a May 2021 search at his New London residence.

Judge Wentzell also sentenced him to 28 months related to a case in which law enforcement found a small amount of methamphetamine during a different May 2021 search at his New London residence. His sentences, which also include fines and fees and credit for time served, will run concurrently.

In accordance with the plea agreement, multiple drug and firearms charges in another case stemming from a November 2019 search warrant were dismissed.

The other person charged in connection with that incident, Tammy Jo Wold, 50, of New London still faces charges related to the case.

Wold's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Whitcup has a previous conviction of felony second-degree drug possession in 2017 and a felony fourth-degree drug sale conviction in 2013, according to court records.

