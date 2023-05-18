Alexandria man sentenced to federal prison

May 18—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to register as a six offender.

David Day, 54, of Alexandria, was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, on April 6, 1992, Day was convicted in the state of California of rape by force of a minor under 14 years of age. Day was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment and was released on parole on May 19, 2011. He was later sent back to prison and released in March of 2015.

As a result of his conviction for raping a child under 14 by force, Day was required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Day registered as a sex offender in California in March 2015, where he signed a notice acknowledging "If I move outside California, I am required by federal law to register in the new state within three (3) working days." Day renewed his registration 11 times while living in California, each time acknowledging the requirement to register in a new state within three working days should he move outside the state.

In or around October 2019, Day travelled from California to Alexandria. Day lived in Alexandria, Indiana, from October 2019 until July 2021 without re-registering as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers and Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana made the announcement.

"Sex offender registries exist to help protect our communities from violent child rapists like this defendant," said Myers. "This prosecution and sentence should put every sex offender who is required to register on notice—failure to comply with federal registration requirements may result in a serious prison sentence. I commend the Marshals Service for their continuing efforts to keep our children safe."

The United States Marshals Services investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. Judge Pratt also ordered that Day be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

Day must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school, as required by law.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.