Alexandria man sentenced to maximum 30 years

Jul. 16—ANDERSON — An Alexandria resident was sentenced to the maximum 30 year sentence on several drug charges.

David Michael Jones, 66, was found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury last month on felony charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Jones Friday to serve an executed sentence of 30 years. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Cathy Wilson and Matt Savage. Jones represented himself during the trial.

Detective Keith Gaskill with the Madison County Drug Task Force received information from a jail inmate that Jones was holding a woman against her will, according to court documents.

Officers set up surveillance on a property in the 2700 block of Mounds Road and observed Jones attempting to leave on a motorcycle.

When officers attempted to stop Jones he rode the motorcycle onto the porch of the Mounds Road residence and when he attempted to enter was "tazed" by officers.

A second man exited the residence without incident along with a woman who appeared to be distraught.

Officers found $2,546 in cash on Jones and several baggies containing methamphetamine.

