New Alexandria man to serve probation for scuffle with Jeannette police

Jan. 10—A New Alexandria man who claimed he was a victim of excessive force during an incident last year with Jeannette police was ordered Monday to serve one year on probation.

David Vucish, 50, was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and other offenses in connection with an incident May 11 in Jeannette as police attempted to tow his mother's sports utility vehicle from an accident scene on Lowery Street.

In court on Monday, Vucish was accepted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. Vucish did not plead guilty to the charges and upon successful completion of the program his criminal record can be expunged.

As part of the agreement, Vucish is required to attend and complete an anger management class. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said Vucish's probation term can be reduced to six months if he meets that requirement.

Krieger last month upheld the prosecution against Vucish, ruling that Jeannette police acted properly and had sufficient evidence to file charges following the roadside confrontation when he objected to the towing of his mother's vehicle.

Police said Vucish acted as a human barrier to prevent the towing, ignored their instructions to stand down, refused to comply with officers as they attempted to take him into custody and struggled to free his arms and pushed his body away from police.

Vucish claimed he was mistreated by police. He said he suffered hearing loss and torn ligaments in his wrist as police forcibly slammed his head into a vehicle after he objected to the towing.

