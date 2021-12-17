Alexandria man ships meth in package with cookware, gets 15 year sentence

An Alexandria man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for arranging the delivery of 18 pounds of meth by mail, according to a release.

Felton, 43, pleaded guilty in August. In addition to the prison term, he also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey to five years of supervised release.

An Alexandria man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for arranging the delivery of 18 pounds of meth via mail, according to a release.

In November 2017, a U.S. Postal Service employee discovered bags of meth in a torn package being delivered to a local address from Los Angeles, reads the release.

More: Alexandria man arrested after nearly $2 million drug bust

More: 4 female inmates arrested after 2 fentanyl overdoses at Rapides jail

After a search warrant was secured, officials found three packages containing a total of 18 pounds of meth. The meth was surrounded by cooking pans, and Felton's fingerprints were found on two of the pans, it reads.

Felton was indicted in July 2018. When he pleaded guilty, he acknowledged arranging for the delivery of the meth, reads the release.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria man Derrick Felton gets 15 years for arranging mail delivery of drugs