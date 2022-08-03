Alexandria man shot by police pleads guilty to aggravated assault with firearm

The man shot by police after they responded to a call about him shooting a gun in the street pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Tuesday.

Moore, 43, was placed on three years of supervised probation after pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Another aggravated assault and an illegal use of a weapon charges were dropped.

He was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department after a Sept. 6, 2021, incident. Officers responded to a call about a man, later identified as Moore, shooting a gun on Long Pine Street.

He was shot and seriously wounded after he allegedly fired the weapon near officers.

Moore was formally charged in April with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Those charges were reduced in June.

Formal charges: Man shot by police arraigned on 2 counts of attempted murder of police

Charges reduced: Attempted murder charges reduced against man shot by cops last year

On Tuesday, Moore was in 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett's courtroom to take the plea bargain.

As Doggett read the details of his plea bargain, she told him authorities could destroy evidence related to his arrest. Moore's attorney, Adam P. Johnson, asked Doggett to clarify that did not extend to his medical records during his incarceration.

Johnson said Moore suffered bed sores during his recovery, and he said litigation probably would be coming.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria man pleads to lesser charge after September 2021 shooting