Alexandria mayor: Traffic, transportation ‘the biggest unknown’ of arena proposal

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — On a Zoom call with hundreds of Alexandria residents, organized by the Del Ray Citizens Association, the city’s mayor called traffic and transportation plans the “biggest unknown” for the proposal to bring the Washington Capitals and Wizards to Virginia.

The plan would bring the NBA and NHL teams’ next arena to the Potomac Yard neighborhood, as well as a smaller concert venue and an Esports facility. It would also include future retail, residential, office and hotel developments adjacent to the entertainment space.

Protestors criticize planned arena in Potomac Yard ‘there was no transparency’

Concerns from some residents include how thousands of people are expected to come and go from the venue for a game or concert, especially considering existing traffic on Route 1 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in 2021, roughly 75,000 cars travel daily on those two roads in Alexandria — 25,000 on Route 1 and 49,000 on the GW Memorial Parkway.

“Route 1 is already kind of difficult to navigate during rush hour, and that comes as a surprise to no one,” said Katie Waynick, who leads the Del Ray Citizens Association.

Mayor Justin Wilson said the arena’s design is to be “a transit operation.” The proposal would have an underground parking garage with 2,500 spots built, which Wilson said is a sign that the city is hopeful most people will utilize public transportation.

Monumental’s move of Wizards, Capitals could have severe economic impact on DC businesses

However, the Potomac Yard Metro Station, which opened earlier this year, only has one entrance. Both Blue and Yellow lines run through the station, compared to the three lines that run through the nearest station to Capital One Arena in D.C.

“There is no way that current station could accommodate this use as is,” Wilson said.

Waynick suggested she believes the station “is definitely going to have to be built out more.”

“Traffic and transportation is probably the biggest unknown here,” Wilson said. “We still have a lot of work to do on transportation.”

WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke told reporters on Thursday that he was not involved in any discussions related to the project, but echoed Wilson’s prediction.

“We need some type of modification [at the Potomac Yard Metro Station], I think, to handle an event of that nature,” he said.

DC mayor says Capitals, Wizards deal to Virginia not yet over

Waynick said among people in her community, the reaction to the proposal was mixed.

“If you’re talking to the people in the neighborhood in terms of how to get to the events, they’re really excited,” she said. “If you’re talking to people about how they’re going to live their daily lives, cars are really involved in that for a lot of people.”

Wilson also suggested improvements to nearby roads and intersections as potential parts of the final plan.

A press release from the Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Alexandria Department of Transportation, Monumental Sports and Entertainment and JBG Smith said “transportation consultants continue to refine a detailed analysis of the National Landing corridor needs, with input from regional partners, the business community, and residents to ensure a safe, reliable, and successful Entertainment District. Potential transportation improvements will focus on transit, roadway, smart mobility, and neighborhood protection.”

‘It’s disheartening’: Wizards, Capitals fans react to teams possibly relocating to Virginia

The final proposal would have to pass the entire General Assembly, and then Alexandria’s city council, before it is finalized.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.