Alexandria Nominated For 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Awards

ALEXANDRIA, VA — Alexandria is no stranger to Condé Nast Traveler's best small cities list, and it is once again seeking spot on the list in 2022.

Alexandria is nominated in the cities category for the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. The city has ranked in the top five since the small cities category was created in 2018.

Visit Alexandria, the organization promoting travel and tourism in the city, has been working to get Alexandria on top travel rankings as it recovers from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously discussed at Visit Alexandria meetings, the tourism and hospitality industries took a significant hit in the pandemic, and associated tax revenues haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to Visit Alexandria, studies show the rankings can make a difference in visitor's travel decisions.

The public can vote in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards until June 30. To participate, visit cntraveler.com/vote, click the cities category, and register for an account or log in to an existing account. Alexandria's ranking would be helped by a rating of "excellent" across several categories and answers to other questions.

In addition to the cities category, The Alexandrian, Hilton Alexandria Old Town, Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Morrison House and Lorien Hotel & Spa are nominated in the hotels category.

Anyone who completes the survey will be entered for a chance to win a two-week "Viking Homelands" cruise. Entries are limited to one per email address.

