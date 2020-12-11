Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuses Republicans of defunding the police by refusing to send aid to state and local governments

Eliza Relman
Defund the Police
Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol as George Floyd police brutality demonstrations and marches are held around Washington, DC, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Bill Clark/Getty Images

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of effectively defunding the police by opposing sending federal aid to states and cities as part of Congress' COVID-19 relief package. 

  • "You want to know who's actually trying to defund the police? Republicans," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Because Republicans are trying to block state and local funding so that those budgets dry up." 

  • By turning "defund the police" back on Republicans, Ocasio-Cortez, who has embraced the left-wing calls, appeared to concede that the slogan is unpopular and controversial, even among Democrats.

  • She acknowledged on Thursday that sending aid to states and cities would help fund police in the "short term."

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday attempted to redirect criticism over calls to defund the police to Republicans who oppose sending federal aid to state, local, and tribal governments amid the pandemic. 

Ocasio-Cortez, who supports left-wing activists' demands to reallocate law enforcement funding, made the case that Republicans are effectively defunding law enforcement across the country by refusing to support the aid during an Instagram livestream on Thursday night.

"One part of this COVID package is to get states and localities money so they can keep paying their police officers," Ocasio-Cortez told tens of thousands of her online followers. "Everyone's talking about defund. You want to know who's actually trying to defund the police? Republicans. Because Republicans are trying to block state and local funding so that those budgets dry up." 

The freshman Democrat explained that the federal funding Democrats want to include in the relief bill would help pay for frontline workers, including teachers, firefighters, healthcare providers, in addition to police departments. 

Outside of the progressive left, there's broad consensus among Democrats that an embrace of calls to defund the police hurt Democratic candidates down ballot this year. President-elect Joe Biden, who has called for police reform but rejects the "defund" language, recently privately told civil rights leaders that Republicans "beat the living hell out of us across the country" by accusing Democrats of pushing to defund the police.

By turning "defund the police" back on Republicans, Ocasio-Cortez appeared to concede that the slogan is unpopular and controversial, even among Democrats. She acknowledged on Thursday that sending aid to states and cities would help fund police in the "short term."

The congresswoman has been heavily criticized by members of her own party for embracing calls to defund the police over the last year. But the Bronx native has largely rejected this criticism, insisting that New York City spends far too much on the police, particularly in comparison to social services, and that Democrats should listen to activists' demands. 

AOC defund the police obama
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Mario Tama/Getty Images

A battle over popular aid for states and cities 

State and local governments have suffered from dramatic drops in tax revenue as unemployment has soared, and from tourism and retail as governments have been forced to close businesses throughout the pandemic. 

Congress sent $150 billion to states and large cities and counties as part of the $4 trillion CARES Act last March. But experts predict states will collectively lose at least $500 billion in revenue over the next few years as a result of the pandemic and economic crisis. While the federal government can deficit spend, states must balance their annual budgets and are forced to make spending cuts if their revenue falls. 

State and local leaders have requested between $500 billion and $1 trillion in additional aid as the virus surges across the country. The House included $500 billion in aid to cities and states in the $2.2 trillion it passed in October. Over the last several months, a handful of major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, have announced budget cuts to their police departments. 

But while Democrats insist that state and local funding must be part of any pandemic relief package, Republican lawmakers are staunchly opposed to such aid. President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of wanting to bail out "poorly run states."

"Tennesseans are very much opposed to having their hard-earned dollars ... used to bail out states who have chosen not to be fiscally responsible," GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said on Friday. "They say above all else, do not bail out these states, these cities, these pension funds." 

Polling has found that the vast majority of Americans, including large majorities of both Democrats and Republicans, support federal funding for state and municipal governments during the pandemic. A CNBC/Change Research poll conducted at the end of July found that 68% of Americans in six swing states supported such aid as local governments are forced to lay off workers and defund important services and projects. 

At the same time, just 32% of swing state respondents supported the GOP proposal to shield corporations and schools from liability. 

A national Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted in April found that 74% of Americans - 65% of Republicans and 84% of Democrats - said the federal government "should be responsible for providing financial support to states during the coronavirus pandemic." 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • '#Texit': A Texas state lawmaker says he will propose a referendum on seceding from the US because the 'federal government is out of control'

    State Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the proposal, which would violate a Supreme Court decision that no state can legally secede.

  • White House reportedly tells FDA commissioner to approve Pfizer vaccine on Friday or resign

    The White House has reportedly demanded that the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday or resign.White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to submit his resignation should the FDA not approve the vaccine by the end of the day, The Washington Post reported.Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in November, and the FDA was expected to provide the approval in the coming days after an independent advisory panel on Thursday recommended the agency do so. But President Trump urged the FDA speed up the process and accused the agency of "playing games" in a Friday tweet.The Post also reports that the "warning led the FDA to accelerate its timetable for clearing America's first vaccine from Saturday morning to later Friday," and the FDA and Pfizer are "rushing to complete" the necessary paperwork.Axios also reported that Meadows "hinted" in a phone call with Hahn on Friday "that his job security might be in jeopardy" while pushing for the vaccine to be approved by the end of the day. Hahn told Axios this is an "untrue representation" of their phone call, saying the "FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech's EUA request" and "is committed to issuing this authorization quickly."More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

    A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials. Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday. John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

  • ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

    The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram. Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to believe" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, through murder, rape, sexual slavery, and torture.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Donald Trump's late policy flurry complicates Joe Biden's transition into power

    The in-tray waiting for Joe Biden on the Oval Office’s Resolute desk when he takes over the US presidency on January 20 is already unenviably high. There is tackling the most devastating pandemic in a century, mending an economy with unemployment levels rivalling the Great Depression and trying to right vast structural problems like racial tensions in America and climate change. Yet in recent weeks another challenge has been added: unpicking policy changes that Donald Trump’s administration has been forcing through before the door shuts on his presidency. The latest example is changes to the asylum rules. The move, significantly tightening the definition of “persecution” that asylum seekers must prove to be granted refuge in America, matches the hardline stance the president has held for years. There have been other late policy changes. Mr Trump, largely avoiding the cameras as he smarts from election defeat and refuses to concede the race, has announced a draw-down of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has pardoned an ally. He has reportedly discussed new punishments for Iran over its nuclear program. His administration has also scheduled more federal executions.

  • Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

    Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • Suicide among women surges as more people in Japan kill themselves in a single month than the total number lost to COVID-19 in 2020

    The suicide rate rose to 2,153 in October while the number of COVID-19 deaths reached 1,765, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

  • North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

    A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said. Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.