Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked if Trump is a racist. Her answer: 'Yeah, no question.'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't afraid to speak her mind, even when it comes to sharing her thoughts on the president.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS's 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confidently answered that she believes Donald Trump is a racist.

"I think he's a symptom of a problem," Ocasio-Cortez told Cooper. "The president certainly didn't invent racism but he's certainly given a voice to it, and expanded it, and created a platform for those things."

.@AOC says the president is a racist, “no question.” The White House told 60 Minutes that President Trump “has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms.” https://t.co/HmucF1z6zg pic.twitter.com/N5RlRfHoA9 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

When asked directly by Cooper if she believes Trump's a racist, Ocasio-Cortez shook her head and said, "Yeah, yeah, no question."

"When you look at the words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy," the new member of Congress continued, "when you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident where neo-Nazis murdered a woman versus how he manages crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it's, it's night and day."

Since coming into the political spotlight Ocasio-Cortez has been fiercely criticized by members of the GOP on more than one occasion, but she has never shied away from standing up for her beliefs. Just this past week, she brilliantly took on right-wing critics who were upset by her Breakfast Club dance video.

While Ocasio-Cortez is just getting settled in Congress, she's certainly not wasting any time getting down to business.