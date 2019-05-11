Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becomes youngest congresswoman to preside over House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made history once again.

The 29-year-old New York Democrat on Friday became the youngest congresswoman to preside over the House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez, who first made history as the youngest woman elected to Congress, presided over the House for "special orders," which are speeches made after all legislative business. She gaveled out the House at 2:08 p.m.

"The House stands adjourned until noon on Tuesday for Morning Hour Debate," she said.

Following her short stint in the speaker's chair, she tweeted that she is thankful for the "sacred privilege" and "responsibility" entrusted in her by her constituents and her community.

"Today I presided over the House floor for the first time," she tweeted. "Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community."

"I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home. Thank you to the people of NY14 + beyond. This House belongs to all of us," she continued in the tweet.

